NDU delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of National Defence University (NDU) here on Friday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PNCA).

The delegation was comprising on some eighty officers of NDU, Islamabad, from different departments.

The PSCA chief operating officer Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan welcomed and briefed the delegation about safe and smart city dynamics.

Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan led the visiting officers to various departments of IC3 and briefed them on security, surveillance, traffic management and process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

Expressing views on the occasion, senior officers said that the integration and working of Safe Cities Authority was ideal.

The delegation head said that we were proud to see the working of PSCA and presence of such state-of-the-art project in Pakistan.

Memorial shields were also exchanged between the MD PSCA & NDU officers.