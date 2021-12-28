NDU experienced rapid transformation, lived up to tradition of dispensing quality education: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday said National Defence University has experienced a rapid transformation and has lived up to its tradition of dispensing quality education in a conducive environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday said National Defence University has experienced a rapid transformation and has lived up to its tradition of dispensing quality education in a conducive environment.

He was addressing at Degrees Award Ceremony of Graduates of Faculty of Contemporary studies held at National Defence University (NDU) here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Chairman JCSC also conferred degrees, medals and merit certificates among the successful participants of the course.

He appreciated the participants for their participation and keen learning during the course.

"Education inculcates refinement and civilized behaviour in humankind that forms the edifice of a healthy social order," he said while interacting with the course participants.

He also acknowledged the efforts of NDU team for efficaciously continuing academic activities on during the challenging times of pandemic.

At the end, General Nadeem extended his felicitations to the graduating students, their parents and NDU faculty members on achieving this important milestone in the academic career.

Earlier, upon arrival at NDU, the CJCSC was received by President NDU.