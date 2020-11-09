NDU National Media Workshop participants briefed on working of Information Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Led by Commodore Fayek Hussain of Pakistan Navy, participants of National Media Workshop of National Defense University (NDU) visited the Information Services academy, where officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting gave a detailed briefing on the promotion of Pakistan's positive image, national narrative, emerging challenges and highlighting of government initiatives.

A special presentation was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahira Shahid, DG Internal Publicity Wing Sohail Ali Khan and DG Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) Mumtaz Ahmed, were present on the occasion.

Welcoming the participants of the workshop, PIO Shahira Shahid said that a detailed briefing has been arranged for the participants by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to inform them about how the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was working day and night to promote a positive identity of Pakistan as well as a national narrative.

DG Internal Publicity Wing Sohail Ali Khan briefed the participants on the promotion of Pakistan's positive image in the world by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promotion of Pakistan's national narrative through press officers abroad, and briefing the foreign media on government initiatives. He gave a detailed briefing on the enemy's hybrid warfare, fifth generation war and the measures taken to counter them.

PIO Shahira Shahid and DG Internal Publicity Wing Sohail Ali Khan answered various questions from the participants regarding the role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and initiatives.