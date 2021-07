NDU to hold international conference on Hindutva

The Department of International Relation at National Defense University (NDU) Islamabad is organizing a two-day international conference, entitled, "Institutionalization of Hindutva in India: A Regional Security Perspective".

President Dr. Arif Alvi is set to inaugurate the mega academic huddle, said a press release issued by NDU here on Friday.

The conference aims to examine global rise of far-right extremism, its manifestations in South Asia and how this new variant of fundamentalism termed "Hindutva" impacts regional security.

Renowned scholars including Prof Arie Kruglanski from University of Maryland-US, Prof. Xie Chao from Tsinghua University-China, Prof. Mezan Bin Aslam from Naif Arab University for Security Studies, Omid Babelian from University of Tehran, Prof. Lubna Abid Ali from National Defence University, Michel Kugelman from Woodrow Wilson Centre-US, Prof. Qiu Yonghui from Sichuan University-China, and many prominent South Asian experts are set to present their papers in the conference.