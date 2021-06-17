NDU's 36 Officers Delegation Pays Orientation Visit To CASS
Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising 36 allied officers from the National Defence University (NDU) paid an orientation visit to the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) here on Thursday.
The delegation was introduced to the Centre's work, followed by an in-depth discussion on the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, its implication vis-à-vis Pakistan and for the region, said a press release.