UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDU's 36 Officers Delegation Pays Orientation Visit To CASS

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

NDU's 36 officers delegation pays orientation visit to CASS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising 36 allied officers from the National Defence University (NDU) paid an orientation visit to the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) here on Thursday.

The delegation was introduced to the Centre's work, followed by an in-depth discussion on the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, its implication vis-à-vis Pakistan and for the region, said a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Visit United States From

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempt to target Khamis M ..

19 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

1 hour ago

Paraguay to Buy 1Mln Vaccine Doses From US Company ..

2 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

1 hour ago

India's Kohli says Test final against New Zealand ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.