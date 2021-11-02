UrduPoint.com

NDU's National Security Workshop Delegation Visits Khyber District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:40 PM

NDU's National Security Workshop delegation visits Khyber District

A delegation comprising 65 members undergoing National Security Workshop at the National Defence University (NDU) visited Khyber District on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising 65 members undergoing National Security Workshop at the National Defence University (NDU) visited Khyber District on Tuesday.

During the visit, delegation was briefed about Torkham border terminal management system, border fencing regime and current situation at Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The delegation was also apprised about the role of Law Enforcement Agencies and other government organizations for managing the Torkham border terminal .

Related Topics

ISPR Visit Border Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

30 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

43 seconds ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

44 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

46 seconds ago
 UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack o ..

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spok ..

4 minutes ago
 LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's N ..

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role as Military Aide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.