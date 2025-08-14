Ne Director Public Relations Bahawalpur Appointed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Senior Information Officer Dr Nasir Hameed has been transferred and posted as director, Directorate of Public Relations, Government of the Punjab, at Divisional Information Office Bahawalpur.
According to a notification, issued by the Information and Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, Nasir Hameed (BS-18), Director, Divisional Information Office, Dera Ghazi Khan, has been transferred and posted as Director, Divisional Information Officer, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect and until further orders.
