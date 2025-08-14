Open Menu

Ne Director Public Relations Bahawalpur Appointed

August 14, 2025

Ne Director Public Relations Bahawalpur appointed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Senior Information Officer Dr Nasir Hameed has been transferred and posted as director, Directorate of Public Relations, Government of the Punjab, at Divisional Information Office Bahawalpur.

According to a notification, issued by the Information and Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, Nasir Hameed (BS-18), Director, Divisional Information Office, Dera Ghazi Khan, has been transferred and posted as Director, Divisional Information Officer, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect and until further orders.

