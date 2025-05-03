Open Menu

Ne Estate Officer Appointed To FDA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Ne Estate Officer appointed to FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has appointed Aneeb Aslam Randhawa as Estate Officer after replacing his previous role as Assistant Director of Katchi Abadis.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that prior to this appointment, the position was held by Deputy Director Town Planning, Farhan Siddique Hashmi.

He said that FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has issued appointment notification according to which Aneeb Aslam Randhawa would now serve as Estate Officer within his current pay and scale.

He has also been directed to immediately assume charge of his new responsibilities, FDA spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

4 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

20 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

20 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan