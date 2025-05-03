Ne Estate Officer appointed to FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has appointed Aneeb Aslam Randhawa as Estate Officer after replacing his previous role as Assistant Director of Katchi Abadis.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that prior to this appointment, the position was held by Deputy Director Town Planning, Farhan Siddique Hashmi.

He said that FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has issued appointment notification according to which Aneeb Aslam Randhawa would now serve as Estate Officer within his current pay and scale.

He has also been directed to immediately assume charge of his new responsibilities, FDA spokesman added.