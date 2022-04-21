UrduPoint.com

NEAC First Step Towards Much Needed "Charter Of Economy" : FCCI Chief

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Announcement of National Economic Advisory Council (NEAC) is first step towards the much needed Charter of Economy, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Premier Shehbaz Sharif, when he was opposition leader ,floated this unique idea which was ignored by the then ruling party. "In the absence of a charter of economy we are facing repeated economic setbacks and now we must take this bold initiative to ensure sustained growth.

"He said that FCCI started work on the charter of economy and hoped that other chambers and trade bodies would also share their workable and tangible recommendations.

"Charter of Economy" must have constitutional backing so that nobody could violate or ignore it", he said, and added that business community and all political parties must be involved in this national task to make it successful.

