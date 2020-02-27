Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a local level, landlords are most influential

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 8% Pakistanis claim that, on a local level, landlords are most influential.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your area on a local level who are people most afraid of or who is most influential?” In response, 69% said no one, 8% said landlords and 4% said spiritual leaders, 4% said counselors, 10% said political leaders and 3% said chairpersons of their panchayat committee.

