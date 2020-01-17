Nearly 1 in 2 (49%) PML-N voters believe that Shehbaz Sharif is the most capable of leading the party in absence of Nawaz Sharif

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% PML-N voters believe that Shehbaz Sharif is the most capable of leading the party in absence of Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% PML-N voters believe that Shehbaz Sharif is the most capable of leading the party in absence of Nawaz Sharif.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, in the absence of Nawaz Sharif, which leader is the most capable of leading PML-N?” In response, out of the total PML-N supporters, 49% said Shehbaz Sharif is the most capable to lead PML-N in Nawaz Sharif’s absence, 12% chose Maryam Nawaz while only 3% said Hamza Shahbaz is the most capable.

2% supporters also believe Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the most capable while 14% said none of these leaders are capable enough to lead PML-N in Nawaz Sharif’s absence. 19% did not know or wish to respond.