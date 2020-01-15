UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1 In 2 Pakistanis (49%) Are Optimistic That Nawaz Sharif Will Return To Pakistan Once His Health Improves

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:02 PM

Nearly 1 in 2 Pakistanis (49%) are optimistic that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan once his health improves

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 2 Pakistanis (49%) are optimistic that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan once his health improves

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 2 Pakistanis (49%) are optimistic that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan once his health improves.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan once his health improves, while other people believe that he will not return to Pakistan.

What is your opinion on the matter?” In response, 49% believe that he will return to Pakistan, 42% say he will not return to Pakistan and 9% said they do not know if Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan.

