Nearly 1 In 5 (17%) Pakistanis Report Using An ATM In The Past Month

Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 5 (17%) Pakistanis report using an ATM in the past month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 1 in 5 (17%) Pakistanis report using an ATM in the past month.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you used an ATM in the last one month?” In response, 17% said yes while 83% said no.

