Nearly 1,000 Kids Treated At Flood Relief Camp
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Nearly 1,000 children have received medical treatment at the Basti Langrial flood relief camp, health officials confirmed on Sunday.
Doctors reported that the majority of cases involved skin infections, diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, and other flood-related ailments. Most of the affected children are under three years of age, making them particularly vulnerable in the current conditions.
Medical staff noted that while many of the infants were being breastfed by their mothers, several of the illnesses detected were communicable diseases. In response, doctors emphasized the critical need for timely medical attention, hygiene awareness, and preventive care to curb the spread of infections.
Health teams at the camp continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to ensure adequate care and awareness for affected families.
