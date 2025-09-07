Open Menu

Nearly 1,000 Kids Treated At Flood Relief Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Nearly 1,000 kids treated at flood relief camp

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Nearly 1,000 children have received medical treatment at the Basti Langrial flood relief camp, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

Doctors reported that the majority of cases involved skin infections, diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, and other flood-related ailments. Most of the affected children are under three years of age, making them particularly vulnerable in the current conditions.

Medical staff noted that while many of the infants were being breastfed by their mothers, several of the illnesses detected were communicable diseases. In response, doctors emphasized the critical need for timely medical attention, hygiene awareness, and preventive care to curb the spread of infections.

Health teams at the camp continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to ensure adequate care and awareness for affected families.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan