Nearly 10,000 To 12,000 Cusec Water Being Stolen From Taunsa To Guddu, National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Nearly 10,000 to 12,000 cusec water being stolen from Taunsa to Guddu, National Assembly told

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Monday said that from 10,000 to 12,000 cusec water of Sindh's share was being stolen from Taunsa downstream to Guddu upstream

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Monday said that from 10,000 to 12,000 cusec water of Sindh's share was being stolen from Taunsa downstream to Guddu upstream.

Responding to calling attention notice moved by Dr Fehmida Mirza in National Assembly, the minister said 80 percent water issues of Sindh province could be resolved if the province was provided 10,000 cusec more water.

He said a monitoring committee was constituted to visit various barrages to assess the real situation. The committee would present its report on May 25 and after that the august House would be briefed about the exact situation.

He blamed environmental changes as the main reason for water shortage.

He said 1991 water accord was inked on distribution among the provinces from out of a total of 114 million acre feet water available at that time. Unfortunately successive governments were failed to construct even one dam for storing water which causes water shortage.

Mangla dam, river Kabul was also enduring a shortfall as comparing to previous year.

He said Pakistan was passing through a difficult phase. Sindh was not demanding more water but it demanding only drinking water.

