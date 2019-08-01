UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1.25m Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:40 PM

The number of pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Hajj season has reached 1,249,951, according to statistics issued by Saudi General Directorate of Passports

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The number of pilgrims who have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Hajj season has reached 1,249,951, according to statistics issued by Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

Most pilgrims 1,169,204 came to the Kingdom by air, while 67,198 entered by land and 13,549 arrived by sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government.

The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.

Last year, more than 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the passport department.

Meanwhile, the head of Turkey's Hajj Mission, Mohamed Zaid Ouzel, has hailed developments in Makkah and Madinah and in the Two Holy Mosques, in addition to the high-quality services being provided for pilgrims to perform their Hajj rituals.

He said that the Kingdom has focused its attention on serving pilgrims and providing a high standard of security and health services.

