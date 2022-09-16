UrduPoint.com

Nearly 1,50,000 Flood Affected Beneficiaries Of South Zone Compensated Under PM's Flood Relief Package

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab has so far provided special assistance to nearly 1,50,000 flood affected beneficiaries of South Punjab under PM's Flood Relief Package.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen expressed these views while talking to APP here Friday. He said that Rs 25,000 financial aid was being provided to the flood affected beneficiaries through the Program. He said that special financial support was being offered to the flood stricken people by Federal government. The disbursement of cash is being made through 28 camp sites of BISP in flood hit areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts, he told.

The Zonal Director said that the BISP staff has been deployed at camp sites for disbursement of cash while strict monitoring being ensured for transparency.

He said that the rest of BISP beneficiaries which were affected due to flood would also be compensated soon.

The BISP camp sites included Govt Commerce college Rajanpur, Girls Degree College Kot Mithan, High school Sahan Wala, City Islamia High School Jaampur, Secondary School Dajal, Soon Miani, Degree College Umar Pur, High School Rojhan city, High School Shah Sadar Deen, High School Shadan Lund, Peer Adil and others.

