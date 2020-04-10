According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very/somewhat) with the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to tackle Coronavirus

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How satisfied or dissatisfied are you with the initiatives taken by PM Imran Khan’s government for protection against the deadly effects of Coronavirus?” In response, 32% were very satisfied, 33% were somewhat satisfied, 14% were somewhat dissatisfied, 19% were very dissatisfied and 2% did not know or did not respond.