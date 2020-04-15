UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2 In 5 (38%) Pakistanis Believe That The United Nations Has Been Ineffective In Maintaining Peace

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:33 PM

Nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining peace

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining peace

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining peace.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how effective has the United Nations been in keeping peace?” In response, 17% said highly effective, 28% said somewhat effective, 38% said not at all effective and 17% did not know or did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Gallup Women All From

Recent Stories

Flood alert issued for Panjkora River, excavation ..

12 minutes ago

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman becomes top trend on Twitte ..

21 minutes ago

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung V ..

26 minutes ago

Wheat procurement drive :153,000 gunny bags distri ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes steps to protect prisoners from ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) donates Rs 1 mill ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.