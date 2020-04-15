- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining p ..
Nearly 2 In 5 (38%) Pakistanis Believe That The United Nations Has Been Ineffective In Maintaining Peace
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:33 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining peace
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the United Nations has been ineffective in maintaining peace.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how effective has the United Nations been in keeping peace?” In response, 17% said highly effective, 28% said somewhat effective, 38% said not at all effective and 17% did not know or did not respond.