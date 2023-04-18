Nearly 20 million Muslims benefit from languages and translation services at the Grand Holy Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Deputy General President for the Languages and Translation Agency, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi has praised the significant increase in the number of beneficiaries of the electronic services provided at the Grand Holy Mosque by the Agency. The number of beneficiaries has exceeded 19.8 million worldwide, from the beginning of Ramadan until the 20th day of the month.

Al-Hamidi has emphasized that this figure highlights the importance of utilizing the technical facilities provided by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques to serve all Muslims in the Grand Mosque and around the world, in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Agency has leveraged various modern technical means to broadcast the sermons and lessons of the Grand Holy Mosque, intending to reach the largest number of beneficiaries around the world through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Translation Project, SPA reported.

Al-Hamidi has highlighted that the Agency has selected highly competent translators and specialized technicians to translate and transmit sermons, lessons, and Ramadan programs, and make use of the 24-hour broadcast service via the Manarat Al-Haramain Digital Platform, as well as through FM radio.