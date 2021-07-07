UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,16,000 Overseas Pakistanis Registered With PM Portal: Safi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Nearly 2,16,000 overseas Pakistanis have been registered with Prime Minister's performance delivery unit (PMDU).

Unit In-charge of the portal Adil Safi said on Wednesday said around 40 percent of overseas complainants had been entertained where they have expressed their satisfaction with the performance of the PM portal.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said most of the complaints were registered from UAE and Saudi Arabia countries, in which complainants registered their complains regarding the issues of land including properties encroached or grabbed by the mafia, he added.

Around 1,58,000 land, house grappling related overseas complains were registered with portal, he further mentioned.

This new category on PMDU was now facilitating public to file their grievances regarding land grabbing and also blowing the whistle on state land being illegally occupied, he said adding, complaints of overseas Pakistanis were being looked into on a priority basis.

Adil Safi said the PMDU's Citizen's portal is an excellent opportunity for residents of country as well as people living abroad who faced multiple problems and to find outsolutions at their own doorsteps.

