Nearly 2m beneficiaries of BISP South Zone to get aid money under govt.'s fuel subsidy program

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Nearly two million beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab would get special assistance under government's fuel subsidy programme.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that about one million beneficiaries of BISP South Zone had received their Rs 2000 financial assistance being given in line with fuel subsidy which is 48 percent disbursement so far.

Zonal Director further informed that there were 2190 payments points and 284 ATMs across the zone from where the eligible beneficiaries could get their payments.

Women were advised to get their full amount at the time of receipt of money and contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Office in case of any complaint.

Mr Ameen said that survey of beneficiaries was also in progress through BISP registration desks set up at zonal, district and Tehsil level.

The maximum facilities were being extended to the people visiting BISP registration desks. He said that two registration desks were set up at zonal office while nine counters were established at Aligarh College to facilitate the masses in Multan city.

The strict monitoring was being made to ensure transparent delivery of special assistance to deserving beneficiaries. BISP official said that they had blocked 44 retailers while got registered FIRs against 13 retailers across the south zone over illegal deduction from the aid money of beneficiaries.

The payments of Rs 2000 per family have been started to 8 million families registered under BISP across the country in the first phase of the scheme while six million new beneficiaries would be added, he added.

He asked those who have registered themselves at 786 to wait for the reply of payment and follow the instructions sent to them through the messages.