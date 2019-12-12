UrduPoint.com
Nearly 3 In 10 (27%) Pakistanis Say They Use Glasses For Their Eyesight

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:17 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 27% Pakistanis say they use glasses for their eyesight

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 27% Pakistanis say they use glasses for their eyesight.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I use glasses for my eyesight’?” In response, 27% agreed, 66% said they do not use glasses for their eyesight and 7% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

