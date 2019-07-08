UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 3 In 10 Pakistanis Claim They Have Desserts Like Cakes, Mithai And Jalebi Once Every Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts like cakes, mithai and jalebi once every week

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts like cakes, mithai and jalebi once every week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts like cakes, mithai and jalebi once every week.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume sweet dishes, such as cakes, mithai, jalebi, halwa, ice cream, etc.?” In response, 3% said every day, 29% said once a week, 30% said once a month, 29% said less than once a month and 8% said never.

1% said they did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Open Service Center to Repair Mili ..

10 minutes ago

Jordan says not to accept deal neglecting Palestin ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank publishes Financial Stability Rep ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Nida Yasir comes under fire for showing off her sh ..

33 minutes ago

Iran vows to respond to UK detaining oil tanker

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.