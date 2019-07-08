According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts like cakes, mithai and jalebi once every week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts like cakes, mithai and jalebi once every week.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume sweet dishes, such as cakes, mithai, jalebi, halwa, ice cream, etc.?” In response, 3% said every day, 29% said once a week, 30% said once a month, 29% said less than once a month and 8% said never.

1% said they did not know or wish to respond.