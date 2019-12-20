UrduPoint.com
Nearly 3 In 4 (69%) Pakistanis Claim They Watch Their Preferred News Channel Because It Reports News About Ordinary Pakistani Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 69% Pakistanis claim they watch their preferred news channel because it reports news about ordinary Pakistani citizens

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 69% Pakistanis claim they watch their preferred news channel because it reports news about ordinary Pakistani citizens.


A representative sample of men and women that were news channel viewers from across the four provinces was asked, “What is the reason for watching your preferred news channel?” In response, 69% claimed watching their preferred news channel because it provides news about ordinary Pakistanis, 10% chose their most watched channel because it provides true news, 9% chose it for the latest news provision and the other 12% chose it for other reasons.

