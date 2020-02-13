Nearly 3 in 4 (71%) Pakistanis say that they never smoke; over 1 in 10 (13%) say they smoke a lot

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 71% Pakistanis say that they never smoke; 13% say they smoke a lot

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often would you say that you smoke?” In response, 13% say they smoke a lot, 7% say they smoke often, 4% say sometimes, 5% say they rarely smoke and a high 71% say they never smoke.