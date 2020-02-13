UrduPoint.com
Nearly 3 In 4 (71%) Pakistanis Say That They Never Smoke; Over 1 In 10 (13%) Say They Smoke A Lot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:18 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 71% Pakistanis say that they never smoke; 13% say they smoke a lot

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 71% Pakistanis say that they never smoke; 13% say they smoke a lot.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often would you say that you smoke?” In response, 13% say they smoke a lot, 7% say they smoke often, 4% say sometimes, 5% say they rarely smoke and a high 71% say they never smoke.

