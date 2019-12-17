UrduPoint.com
Nearly 3 In 4 (72%) TV Viewers In Pakistan Claim To Spend Up To 2 Hours A Day Watching TV

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:42 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% TV viewers in Pakistan claim to spend up to 2 hours a day watching TV

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 17th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% TV viewers in Pakistan claim to spend up to 2 hours a day watching TV.


A representative sample of men and women that were TV viewers from across the four provinces was asked, “Approximately how many hours in a day do you spend watching TV?” In response, 38% said they spend 1 hour a day watching TV, 34% said 2 hours, 13% said 3 hours, 7% said 4 hours, 4% said 5 hours, 2% said 6 hours while only 2% claimed that they spend more than 6 hours a day watching TV.

