Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) TV viewers in Pakistan claim to spend up to 2 hours a day watching TV (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% tv viewers in Pakistan claim to spendup to 2 hours a day watching TV.A representative sample of men and women that were TV viewers from across the four provinces was asked, "Approximately how manyhours in a day do you spend watching TV?" In response, 38% said they spend 1 hour a day watching TV, 34% said 2 hours, 13% said 3hours, 7% said 4 hours, 4% said 5 hours, 2% said 6 hours while only 2% claimed that they spend more than 6 hours a day watching TV.

Gender Breakdown:Out of the male respondents, 43% said they watched TV for 1 hour a day, 33% said 2 hours and 13% said 3 hours.

In comparison, out ofthe total female respondents, a lower 31% said they watch TV for 1 hour a day, 36% said 2 hours and 14% said they watch an average of3 hours of TV in a day. A minimal 2% out of both male and female respondents claimed to watch more than 6 hours of TV in a day.