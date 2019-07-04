According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (73%) believe that prices charged were higher than the government-regulated rates mentioned in the rate list during the month of Ramadan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (73%) believe that prices charged were higher than the government-regulated rates mentioned in the rate list during the month of Ramadan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people think that everyday consumption goods were being sold at higher prices than the government-regulated rates mentioned in the rate list during Ramadan while others do not.

What do you think?” In response, 73% said the prices were higher than the government-regulated rates, whereas 20% said that they were the same. 7% said they did not know or wish to respond.