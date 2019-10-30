According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (76%) are optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (76%) are optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in solving the crisis surrounding the Kashmir issue, whereas some people believe otherwise.

What is your opinion?” In response, 76% said it will play an important role, 21% said it will not play an important role and 3% did not know/did not respond.