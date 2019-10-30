UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 3 In 4 Pakistanis (76%) Are Optimistic That Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Speech At The United Nations General Assembly Will Play A Pivotal Role In Resolving The Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:49 AM

Nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (76%) are optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (76%) are optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (76%) are optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly will play a pivotal role in solving the crisis surrounding the Kashmir issue, whereas some people believe otherwise.

What is your opinion?” In response, 76% said it will play an important role, 21% said it will not play an important role and 3% did not know/did not respond.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

PTCL Internet is Down Again Due to International S ..

5 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad, PM discuss efforts for peace in ..

8 minutes ago

Govt striving to uplift middle class: Pakistan Teh ..

11 minutes ago

Death Toll in Landslide in Western Cameroon Rises ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.