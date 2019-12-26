UrduPoint.com
Nearly 3 In 5 (58%) Internet Users Say They Do Not Remember The Commercials They Watched Online Over The Past Week

Thu 26th December 2019

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) internet users say they do not remember the commercials they watched online over the past week

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% internet users say they do not remember the commercials they watched online over the past week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% internet users say they do not remember the commercials they watched online over the past week.


A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you remember commercials/advertisements you watched online over the past week?” In response, 42% agreed that they did remember the advertisements they saw online over the past week while 58% disagreed and claimed no memory of the advertisements they had watched online over the past week.

