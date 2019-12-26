- Home
Nearly 3 In 5 (58%) Internet Users Say They Do Not Remember The Commercials They Watched Online Over The Past Week
Umer Jamshaid Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:12 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 58% internet users say they do not remember the commercials they watched online over the past week
A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you remember commercials/advertisements you watched online over the past week?” In response, 42% agreed that they did remember the advertisements they saw online over the past week while 58% disagreed and claimed no memory of the advertisements they had watched online over the past week.