UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 37,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived At Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived at Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia through 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative, Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports said.

"33 flights carrying 13,317 pilgrims arrived through Jeddah's King Abdul Aziz International Airport, while 57 flights carrying 23,427 pilgrims arrived through Madinah's Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport," the directorate said, as 36,744 Hajj pilgrims were recorded arriving in the Kingdom during the period, Arab news reported.

Pilgrims received a warm welcome from all bodies taking part in the initiative from the moment they left their countries to the moment they arrived at their residences in either Makkah or Madinah.

The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia and other parts of the world.

The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims' own countries.

This enables them to bypass procedures on arrival in the Kingdom and to head directly to buses waiting to transport them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

Service authorities deliver pilgrims' luggage to their accommodation in the holy cities.

The initiative aims to provide the best service possible for pilgrims by completing their entry into the Kingdom from airports in their countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants beneficiaries of the initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims' data in the electronic tracking of Hajj visas.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangladesh Hajj Jeddah Makkah Indonesia Tunisia Saudi Arabia Malaysia July All From Best Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

9 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

9 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

9 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

9 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

9 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.