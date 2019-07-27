Nearly 4 out of 10 under five years children stunted in province

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Planning and Development board, government of the Punjab, in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan hosted the Provincial Dissemination of National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018-19 in which it was identified that nearly four out of ten under five years old children are stunted in Punjab province.

The event was hosted in order to highlight the key findings of NNS 2018-19, shed light on the prevailing situation of malnutrition in Punjab, initiate dialogue with regards to provincial policy development around malnutrition and to reiterate Punjab government's commitment towards making nutrition a priority.

The NNS 2018-19 was conducted by the Aga Khan University in collaboration with Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MHSR&C) Government of Pakistan, along with the support of UNICEF Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID).

The survey assesses the nutrition status of 40,452 households across Punjab. Children under-five, adolescent girls and women of child bearing age were the Primary focus while collecting the data on nutrition indicators, along with data on access to water and its quality, hygiene and sanitation, food security and disability among children.

In Punjab, nearly four in ten under five children are stunted according to the new survey. It also revealed that nearly two out of every ten children under five also suffering from wasting, this form of malnutrition puts affected children at high risk of dying.

As many as 23.5% of children under five were found to be underweight while 9.9% were overweight in Punjab.

Moreover, the survey reported that one in eight adolescent girls and nearly two in eight adolescent boys are underweight in the province while approximately 41 percent of the adolescent girls are anaemic.

Addressing on the occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "Preventing and reducing malnutrition saves lives, reduces illness, enables children to learn and helps individuals and countries escape from poverty and maximise their potential." She said that malnutrition remained a top priority agenda of the current government and the relevant ministries and departments had been engaged in efforts to address the issue of malnutrition.

Dr. Sohail Saqlain Member (Nutrition, Population and Health), Planning and Development Board, Government of the Punjab stressed the need for ending all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

Eric Alain, Chief Nutrition, UNICEF Pakistan, said, "UNICEF along with its UN partners is committed to support and will continue working with the Government in its efforts to reduce prevalence of all forms of malnutrition among vulnerable age groups."