UrduPoint.com

Nearly 4% Street Children Living With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Nearly 4% street children living with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Nearly four percent Street Children of up to 12 years of age were living with disabilities, says a report released by Federal Ombudsman.

According to the report, about 91 percent children were living with their families, out of which 67 percent cases consisted of both parents, followed by 16 percent with father only, 10 percent with single mother and 6 percent children were living with guardians.

The report said nine percent of street children were homeless.

As many as 65 percent male and 35 percent female street children also belong to different area of Pakistan and their mother tongue was Punjabi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, Balti, Kashmiri, urdu and Hindko.

The report also shows that respondents belonged to Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Swabi, Attock, Afghanistan, Swat, Bolan, D.I. Khan,Khushab, Bolan, Mach, Dir, Lahore, D.G. Khan, Landi Kotal, Mianwali, Bannu, Lakki Marwat .

They moved to ICT years ago for earning livelihood and those from Northern Areas and Afghanistan due to the law and order situation there.

One such child was identified at Chungi 25 near Daewoo Bus Stop on Peshawar Road and he was referred to CPI for appropriate intervention by the Research Team.

This category includes the runaway children as well as orphans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Swat Law And Order Road Tongue Male Balti Sargodha Bahawalpur Chakwal Khushab Mianwali Dir Lakki Marwat Swabi Bolan Attock Landi Kotal From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

6 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

19 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.