Nearly 40 per cent physical progress achieved on Skardu-Jaglot Road upgradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Work on improvement, upgradation and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) is going on and so far about 40 per cent physical progress has been achieved so far, an official of National Highway Authority told APP on Thursday.

Work on 167 km road which would cost Rs 31000 million had started in July 2017. During previous fiscal year Public Sector Development Programme , Rs 8000 million had been earmarked which have been released whereas Rs 9000 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2020-2021, he said.

The official said that the project has been assigned to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which had laid the initial track in 1984.

Jaglot- Skardu road is a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu having 3.66 Meter width of black top.The difficult terrain has intense snow fall and major rock sliding, the NHA official added.

He said that its upgradation would enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meter and reducing the sharp curves. The project is likely to be completed by September 2021.