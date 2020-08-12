UrduPoint.com
Nearly 42% Work On Skardu-Jaglot Road Up-gradation Completed



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :About 42 per cent physical progress on improvement, up-gradation and expansion of 167 kilometres strategic Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) has been achieved so far, an official of National Highway Authority told APP on Wednesday.

He said that work on Rs31000 million projects had started in July 2017. During previous fiscal year from Public Sector Development Programme Rs 8,000 million had been spent whereas Rs9,000 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2020-2021, he said.

The official said that the project has been assigned to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which had laid the initial track in 1984.

Jaglot- Skardu road, the official said, a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu has 3.66 meters width of black top. The difficult terrain has intense snowfall and major rock sliding, the NHA official added.

He said that its up-gradation would enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meters and reducing the sharp curves. The project is likely to be completed by September 2021.

