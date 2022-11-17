Nearly 4.4 million SIMS involved in illegal grey traffic blocked in last three years, NA told

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its efforts to eradicate menace of illegal grey trafficking, has identified a total of 4,395,566 Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMS) and subsequently blocked them in last three years (2020-2022) with the resolve to curb illegal grey telephony, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq told National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its efforts to eradicate menace of illegal grey trafficking, has identified a total of 4,395,566 Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMS) and subsequently blocked them in last three years (2020-2022) with the resolve to curb illegal grey telephony, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq told National Assembly.

In a written reply to the question of Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, said the respective Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) were fined Rs 150 million due to irregularities. The SIMS were blocked to safeguard potential losses. No CMO itself has been identified in using such SIMs for grey traffic termination.