Nearly 60% work on Nishtar-II hospital completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :About 60 percent work on 500-bedded Nishtar-II hospital has been completed and the process for purchase of machinery and other medical equipments also commenced to facilitate the ailing people of the region.

This was disclosed in a briefing given to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem, during his visit at the construction site. The Nishtar II is being constructed at 58 acres, with cost of Rs 9.3 billion. Under the project, the residences for staff and doctors would also be constructed. The officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner that the health facility would be completed by December 2022.

According to Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab official, three towers for residences of doctors, female doctors and nurses were also being constructed.

Similarly, one cafeteria, one inn to accommodate 200 heirs of the patients, one grid station and some other infrastructure were also being constructed. So far, nearly 60 % work has been completed on the project. The emergency ward of the Nishtar II will be comprised of 120 beds. Initially, 10 operation theaters will also be completed for the ailing persons.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem remarked that Nishtar II was a gift of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for people of south Punjab. He directed timely completion of the hospital as it would help reduce burden of patients.