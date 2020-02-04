Nearly 7 in 10 (67%) Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks; males report higher levels of relaxation than females

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 67% Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often in the last two weeks have you felt relaxed?” In response, 39% said always, 28% said very often, 21% said sometimes, 10% said rarely, 1% said never and 1% did not know/did not respond.