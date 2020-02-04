UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 7 In 10 (67%) Pakistanis Say They Have Been Feeling Relaxed In The Last Two Weeks; Males Report Higher Levels Of Relaxation Than Females

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Nearly 7 in 10 (67%) Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks; males report higher levels of relaxation than females

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 67% Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 67% Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often in the last two weeks have you felt relaxed?” In response, 39% said always, 28% said very often, 21% said sometimes, 10% said rarely, 1% said never and 1% did not know/did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

PNS Rahnaward Conducts Cruise For Kashmir Cause

10 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close higher on rebound in Shanghai s ..

6 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

6 minutes ago

Total of 46 Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Israel says Netanyahu discusses 'normalisation' wi ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Create 5th Generation Fighter in C ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.