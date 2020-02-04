- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Nearly 7 in 10 (67%) Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks; males repo ..
Nearly 7 In 10 (67%) Pakistanis Say They Have Been Feeling Relaxed In The Last Two Weeks; Males Report Higher Levels Of Relaxation Than Females
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:00 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 67% Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 67% Pakistanis say they have been feeling relaxed in the last two weeks.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often in the last two weeks have you felt relaxed?” In response, 39% said always, 28% said very often, 21% said sometimes, 10% said rarely, 1% said never and 1% did not know/did not respond.