Wed 18th December 2019

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistani TV viewers say they do not remember the commercials/advertisements they watched on TV recently

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 68% Pakistani TV viewers say they do not remember the commercials/advertisements they watched on TV recently.


A representative sample of men and women that were TV viewers from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you remember commercials/advertisements you watched on TV over the past 7 days?” In response, 32% TV viewers said they remembered the commercials/advertisements they watched on the TV recently while 68% said they did not remember.

