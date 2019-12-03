Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 68% Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 68% Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have visited a court at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 27% agreed while 68% claimed they had never visited a court.

5% did not know/did not wish to respond.