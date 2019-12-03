UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 7 In 10 (68%) Pakistanis Claim They Have Never Visited A Court In Their Life

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:15 PM

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 68% Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 68% Pakistanis claim they have never visited a court in their life.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have visited a court at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 27% agreed while 68% claimed they had never visited a court.

5% did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From Court

Recent Stories

Vivo NEX 3, the Supreme Gaming Smartphone at PUBG ..

9 minutes ago

National Assembly will meet on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

LNG SCAM: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqa ..

5 minutes ago

US Attorney General Disagrees With Horowitz's Key ..

5 minutes ago

The blind stumble on Delhi's 'broken' streets

5 minutes ago

Old dispute claims five lives in Kandhkot

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.