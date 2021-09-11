UrduPoint.com

Nearly 90% Of Teaching, School Staff Vaccinated In Punjab: Murad Raas

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:24 PM

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Saturday said that nearly 90 percent of teachers staff was vaccinated against virus and appealed nation to get vaccinated soon to ensure "victory" in the prolonged battle with Covid-19

Talking to a private news channel, he said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is successfully underway across the province and it was a matter of satisfaction that maximum number of population had been vaccinated across Punjab.

Schools, colleges and universities would have started holding in-person classes with strict SOPs in place to keep the pandemic in check, he added.

Government teams would continue monitoring the situation very closely in all schools when they will be opened, he said.

He also said that safety should remain a priority to avoid any rise in cases upon the reopening of schools in next week.

Murad Raas stressed that the people should stay home and strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Covid-19 to protect themselves and others from infections.

