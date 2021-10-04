Nearly a million get first doze of corona vaccine in Vehari district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Slightly below a million people have so far received first doze of novel coronavirus vaccine and another 368,000 have completed vaccination with two dozes in Vehari district, health officials informed deputy commissioner Mubeen Elahi in a meeting here on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on the ongoing vaccination campaign, the DC urged officials to expedite the process further and move ahead with their social mobilization campaign effectively and without any laxity.

He said that students be vaccinated after securing vaccine certificates of their parents.

Mubeen Elahi appealed to the parents to demonstrate their seriousness towards vaccination of their respective families, adding that there were no side effects of the vaccine. He said that targets of field teams would be monitored closely.

CEO health Dr. Anjum Iqbal informed that 972,579 persons have received their first doze of the vaccine in the district, adding that another 368,251 have received both dozes.

ADC revenue Ashfaq Ur Rahman, ADCG Khalid Mahmood Gilani, ADC Finance Muzaffar Khan and other officials were in attendance.