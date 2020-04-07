Nearly equal split between respondents of a global survey who believe that there is still time to curtail climate change, and those who say that it is too late. A significant majority in Pakistan (63%) also believe that it is too late

According to a WIN World Survey, 46% respondents over the world agree that it is already too late to curtail climate change

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 46% respondents over the world agree that it is already too late to curtail climate change.

A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: It is already too late to curtail climate change.

” 46% of the respondents in the participating countries say they somewhat or totally agree with the statement, while 48% said they somewhat or totally disagree.

6% of the respondents did not know or did not respond.