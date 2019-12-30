UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half (47%) Internet Users Say They Prefer YouTube For Online Entertainment

Mon 30th December 2019

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% internet users say they prefer YouTube for online entertainment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% internet users say they prefer YouTube for online entertainment.


A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Which websites/platforms do you mostly visit on the internet for entertainment?” In response, 47% said they use YouTube, 22% claimed using Facebook, 10% said Whatsapp, 7% said they watch GEO TV online while 5% and lower each claimed to use websites/platforms like TikTok, Opera, ARY TV, Vidmate, Google, GEO Kahani, HUM TV and others.

