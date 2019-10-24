Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ‘roti’ for breakfast

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 44% of Pakistanis say they usually eat ‘roti’ for breakfast

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 44% of Pakistanis say they usually eat ‘roti’ for breakfast.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell what you usually eat for breakfast?” In response, 44% said they eat roti, 38% said paratha, 6% said double roti (bread), 6% said biscuit, 4% said they eat rusk for breakfast and 1% said they usually eat puri for breakfast.

Another 1% said they eat something other than these options.