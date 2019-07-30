UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Pakistanis (45%) Consume Fresh Meat Once A Week: Gallup Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:32 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly half Pakistanis (45%) consume fresh meat, such as chicken, lamb and fish, once a week; however, significant urban/rural and income differentials exist

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly half Pakistanis (45%) consume fresh meat, such as chicken, lamb and fish, once a week; however, significant urban/rural and income differentials exist.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Please tell us how regularly you consume fresh meat, such as chicken, fish, lamb, mutton, beef, etc.?" In response, 9% said every day, 45% said once a week, 25% said once a month, 18% said sometimes and 3% said never.Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 16% said every day (as opposed to 6% rural dwellers), 52% said once a week (42% rural), 19% said once a month (28% rural), 10% said sometimes (21% rural) and 3% said never (3% rural).

