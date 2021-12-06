Nearly half workforce of Pakistan comprises of women: Federal Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Tariq Monday said that nearly half the workforce of Pakistan comprised of women and often felt were barred from fully contributing to society and economic prosperity, due to harassment faced by them.

Addressing PIA employees in an awareness session organized under the theme of "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" she said it was every female's right that she was provided with opportunity to work freely and without fear of being harassed as male members of our society were provided.

She apprised the audience about the provisions of Workplace Harassment Act 2010 in the minds of women who were the victim of harassment at workplace to stand against harassment.

While speaking on the occasion, she said that FOSPAH aimed at facilitating women to work without any insecurities in various public and private sector organizations.

She added that it was imperative for both public and private sector organizations to constitute Anti-Harassment Committees comprising three persons that must have one female (at least).

Moreover, she said that the procedure for filing complaints at FOSPAH was very simple and easy and complaint could be filed through online complaint system at www.fospah.gov.pk. Due to the frequent awareness campaign, the number of cases has immensely increased.

In the end, the federal ombudsman said that FOSPAH was also empowered under the "Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2020" to protect and secure the rights of ownership of women in the property (inherited or owned).

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, UN Women Country Representative for Pakistan Sharmeela Rassool and others were also present.