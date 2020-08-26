Nearly Rs 35 billion spent on agriculture sector in Punjab in 2 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Nearly Rs 35 billion were spent on agriculture sector in Punjab and almost half of it went to research activities resulting in introduction of 80 new high yielding crop varieties and enhanced production during last two years.

The figure, however, does not include resources being invested by the provincial government on providing subsidies on farm mechanization, installation of drip/sprinkler irrigation systems, solar power systems to power drip/sprinkler irrigation systems besides laser land levelling and developing non- conventional and conventional irrigation systems in parts of Punjab.

According to official sources, a sum of Rs 16 billion was invested on agriculture research during last two years as part of commitment of the government to fill the voids left unattended by the past regimes and give a major thrust to research in agriculture sector to match the developed world.

Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's agriculture policy was set into motion last year while Prime Minister Imran Khan's whopping Rs 300 billion agriculture emergency programme was also in progress in Punjab and elsewhere in the country.

Sources said that a sum of Rs 12.54 billion was allocated for national project for enhancement of wheat production, Rs 8.37 billion for rice and sugarcane, Rs 11.5 billion for oilseed crops, Rs 28.59 billion for lining water courses, and Rs 21.27 billion for farm to market roads in the province.

Officials said that modern agriculture machinery worth Rs 300 million has so far been provided to farmers at subsidized price while another Rs 572 million were provided to farmers for promotion of oil seed crops including canola, sunflower and sesame.

Exactly 7500 laser land levellers were being provided to farmers at subsidized prices and 10,000 water courses were being lined in irrigated areas under phase II of a national level programme in Punjab.

For optimal utilization of available water resources, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems were being provided at 50 per cent subsidized price while solar systems to power them carry 60 per cent subsidy relief.

A handsome Rs 1200 subsidy was being provided on each bag of paddy seed in fifteen districts of Punjab and Rs 800 per bag of seed of non-Basmati varieties.

Paddy and wheat farmers were provided agriculture tools and machinery at 50 per cent subsidized price.

A sum of Rs 3.68 billion was being utilized to provide solar systems to farmers to power their drip/sprinkler irrigation systems.

Another Rs 3.96 billion was being spent on laser land levelling of 30,000 acres area and installation of modern irrigation systems on 2000 acre area besides development of 20 ponds with facility of solar pumping stations in command area district Jhelum and Khushab under Jalalpur irrigation project.

Relief was being provided through smart subsidy and under PM's agriculture emergency programme on Phosphorous, and Potash fertilizers besides wheat, cotton, paddy, sunflower, canola, Moong and sesame seeds.

Around 350,000 farmers benefited from e-voucher smart subsidy scheme in 2019-20 while another 100,000 farmers benefited from subsidy on seeds and so far a sum of Rs 2.89 billion has been paid to farmers by provincial government.

Total 539,439 farmers availed crop Takaful/insurance schemes and Punjab agriculture department has so far paid Rs 980 million a premium to insurance companies.

Rs 12 billion worth interest free loans have been extended to farmers after per acre loan ceiling was enhanced from Rs 25000 to 30000 for Rabi crops and from Rs 40000 to Rs 50000 for Kharif crops.

Enforcement of Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Act (PAMRA) opened new venues of opportunities for farmers, made their access easy to markets and ensured good returns.

Substandard pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 170 million was seized and over 1000 people were named in 900 FIRs.

Eighty (80) new crop varieties were approved and 21 laboratories working under Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) got ISO-17025 recognition.

In 24 locust-hit districts, 14.7 million acre area was monitored and 756000 acre area was brought under anti-locust spray employing modern machinery.

Punjab recorded 19.5 million ton wheat production in 2019-20 that was a million ton up from previous year while gram was cultivated on 200,000 acre area that yielded 430,000 ton production, up by 53000 ton compared to previous year. Canola production was recorded at 76000 ton recording a 100 per centproduction increase compared to previous year, officials said.