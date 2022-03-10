Neat and clean city the mission of MWMC: CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Muhammad Farooq Dogar said on Thursday that neat and clean Multan was the mission of the Company.

He said that reward and punishment process has been started in the Company.

He issued warning to sector incharge Timber Market Arif Bhutta for poor cleanliness condition in his area during visit of Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad.

The CEO further said that hardworking workers were the assets of the Company and they will be honored while workers who do not work honestly have no space in the company. He clarified that there was no room in the Company for lazy officers and workers and added that those officials have to repose the trust of the people in the Company.